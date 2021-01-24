suterusu (SUTER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238,549.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, suterusu has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One suterusu token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $238,549.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00771398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.70 or 0.04428702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017909 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a token. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

