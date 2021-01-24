suterusu (SUTER) Hits Market Cap of $3.68 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. suterusu has a market cap of $3.68 million and $190,409.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One suterusu token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00795510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00051591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.21 or 0.04408497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017663 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a token. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

