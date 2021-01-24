Swap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Swap has a market cap of $123,202.88 and approximately $58.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00055799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130290 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,430.88 or 1.00539655 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,294,966 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

