Swapcoinz Price Reaches $0.0747 on Top Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $791,382.02 and approximately $304,156.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00279257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,446.80 or 0.99049980 BTC.

About Swapcoinz