Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00287945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039293 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,611,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,226,132 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

