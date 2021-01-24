SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.43 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $3.43 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.83 or 0.04501393 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017909 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.