Swingby Market Capitalization Hits $3.81 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Swingby token can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $1.13 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00127216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038602 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.