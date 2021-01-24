SwissBorg Hits Market Capitalization of $286.39 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $286.39 million and $2.32 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00076194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00803096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.77 or 0.04578319 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00027828 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,254,656 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

SwissBorg Token Trading

SwissBorg can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

