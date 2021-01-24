SyncFab (MFG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,428.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One SyncFab token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00806446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04506718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018344 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars.

