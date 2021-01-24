Syscoin Price Hits $0.0914 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $55.28 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00434944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,973,401 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

