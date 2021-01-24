TaaS Reaches Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00076341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00800755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.58 or 0.04591587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017778 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

