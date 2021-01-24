TaaS (TAAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TaaS

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

