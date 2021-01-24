Tael Reaches One Day Volume of $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $34.91, $10.00, $119.16 and $4.92.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00836162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.59 or 0.04475928 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

