Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $204.66. 906,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

