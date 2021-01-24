Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 755,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $789.23 million, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 140.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.