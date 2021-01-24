Tap Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Tap has a market cap of $7.23 million and $15,897.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00819865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.02 or 0.04458832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018206 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

