Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.71.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.
In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
