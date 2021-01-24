TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

