TEAM (TokenStars) Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $158,981.59 and $3,252.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

