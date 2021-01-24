TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. TeamViewer has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.