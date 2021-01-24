Telcoin (TEL) Market Cap Reaches $35.59 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.59 million and $772,734.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00743713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04392172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017774 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,270,110,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

