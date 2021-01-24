Tellor Market Capitalization Tops $48.65 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $48.65 million and approximately $53.90 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $29.29 or 0.00091828 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.
Tellor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling Tellor
Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
