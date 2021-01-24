Tellor Price Hits $29.29 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $48.65 million and $53.90 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $29.29 or 0.00091828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling Tellor
Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
