Tendies Price Hits $0.0818 on Top Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $616,433.95 and $83.76 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can currently be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00280835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069728 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.80 or 1.00314074 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,934,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,534,551 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.