TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $236,123.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00055799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130290 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,430.88 or 1.00539655 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,104,540 coins and its circulating supply is 32,027,448 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

