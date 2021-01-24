Terra Hits Market Cap of $426.73 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $426.73 million and $23.81 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009400 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

