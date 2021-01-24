Terracoin Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $351,561.61 and $182.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,333.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.01354380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.35 or 0.00529058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002443 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

