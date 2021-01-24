TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $151,396.35 and approximately $61,605.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

