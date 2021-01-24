Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.95.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $846.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,066,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $718.21 and its 200 day moving average is $479.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

