Tether Market Capitalization Tops $24.86 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $24.86 billion and approximately $78.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00128861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00283147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.89 or 1.01483393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,510,320,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,817,394,865 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

