Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,835 shares of company stock worth $31,793,531. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after buying an additional 223,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 58,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.71. 738,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,624. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

