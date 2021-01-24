Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos token can currently be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00009394 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and $540.25 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 757,864,529 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.