TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.43). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

