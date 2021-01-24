The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.58 Million

Analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to post sales of $9.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $10.16 million. The Alkaline Water reported sales of $8.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $49.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06. The Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

