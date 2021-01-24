The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 223,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,582 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $284.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.