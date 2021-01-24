The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

