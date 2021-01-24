The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,582 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $59,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day moving average of $273.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

