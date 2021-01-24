The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of The Middleby worth $23,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 608,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

