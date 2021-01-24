The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,660 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. FMR LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

