The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.0952 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 85.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $62.50 million and $39.40 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00027136 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,556,458 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.