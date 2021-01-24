The Transfer Token (TTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.56 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $67.56 million and $677,150.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 90.3% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00004727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00766183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.62 or 0.04400861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017802 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

