The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

