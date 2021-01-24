The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.