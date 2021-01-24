The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 9,706,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,974,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

