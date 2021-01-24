THEKEY (TKY) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,250.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $11,250.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars.

