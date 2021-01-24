THETA Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $63.00 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00025905 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

