Thingschain Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $98,603.52 and approximately $4.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,961.98 or 1.00051622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00025678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022612 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

