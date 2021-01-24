Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65,498.15

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $65,498.15 and $1,912.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.82 or 1.00177229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

