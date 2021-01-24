THORChain Market Capitalization Reaches $417.62 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. THORChain has a market cap of $417.62 million and $41.71 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00008044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00130738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00279309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,868.91 or 1.00306012 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

