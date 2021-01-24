Thore Cash Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $29,664.71 and approximately $63,678.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00443419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

